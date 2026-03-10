Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Umm al-Quwain
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Studios for Sale in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/15
AMRA - The first investment wellness resort with full service and open sea views in the UAE!…
$188,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go