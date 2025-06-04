Show property on map Show properties list
Beachfront Studios for Sale in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS…
$97,563
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$107,945
