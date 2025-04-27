Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ras al-Khaimah
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Duplexes for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Duplex Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
Siniyah Island is a breathtaking coastal destination in Umm Al Quwain, poised to become one …
$560,055
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/14
Luxury Sea Front Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Is…
$1,47M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay i…
$1,16M
Leave a request
RCST RCST
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/20
Beachfront Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning ma…
$767,042
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/7
Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain is an exquisite destination that seamlessly combines luxury …
$591,993
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 24/25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay i…
$1,81M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
Siniya Island in Umm Al Quwain is a rising star among luxury coastal destinations, offering …
$507,585
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/9
Experience a unique blend of tranquility and luxury at Siniyah Island, a stunning destinatio…
$1,36M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/9
Siniya Island, located in Umm Al Quwain, is an emerging residential and leisure destination …
$433,444
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/9
Siniyah Island stands as a new symbol of luxurious coastal living in Umm Al Quwain. Surround…
$461,960
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/9
Experience the best of coastal living with these stunning lagoon-front apartments on Siniyah…
$874,872
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/14
Luxury Sea Front Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Is…
$617,958
Leave a request

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go