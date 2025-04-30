Show property on map Show properties list
Flats and Apartments for Monthly Rent in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

34 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Socio Tower is a residential masterpiece by EMAAR. A fresh, hip, and colorful social hub tha…
$23,142
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Welcome to Binghatti Onyx, a stunning residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah Village Cir…
$23,142
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Discover the epitome of contemporary living with MYKA Residences. Our cutting-edge apartment…
$14,975
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Premium 1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent Located in Warsan 4, A popular residential area with a …
$14,431
per month
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/9
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort 📍 Azizi Riviera – A Location That I…
$1,780
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Waves at the Waterfront District is an impressive architectural masterpiece, exuding a sense…
$40,842
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Experience luxury at Binghatti Mirage! This elegant 2-bedroom residence features modern desi…
$27,225
per month
3 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/18
Only annual rent - 155,000 AED!Spacious apartment in the luxurious residential complex Socio…
$3,063
per month
Close
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/32
only annual rent - 150,000 AED!Apartments with modern design in the Banyan Tree complex in t…
$3,403
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 12/30
Only annual rent - 110,000 AED! Apartments in the 91-storey residential complex Elite Reside…
$2,495
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Dana Al Garhoud is a low-rise residential building that stands 5-storey tall. Featuring a mo…
$18,787
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 18/21
Only annual rent - 300,000 AED!Long term rental apartments in the uniquely designed complex …
$6,806
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Welcome to Binghatti Onyx, a stunning residential tower nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Vil…
$23,142
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
La Voile is in the prestigious Port De La Mer area, offering easy access to the beach and va…
$35,393
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Dana Al Garhoud is a low-rise residential building that stands 5-storey tall. Featuring a mo…
$21,129
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The community of Al Barsha 1 is one of the five sub-districts in Al Barsha. It features vari…
$14,431
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
MAG City is thoughtfully crafted around the principles of strategic placemaking. This integr…
$26,409
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/25
Apartments in the apartment complex The Sterling, located in the center of Dubai in the area…
$3,403
per month
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 16/30
Only annual rent - 85,000 AED!Fully furnished and equipped apartments in the residential com…
$1,928
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury living in this exquisite 2-bedroom hotel apartment located in T…
$68,070
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/38
Only annual rent - 70,000 AED!1 bedroom apartment in the elite residential complex Binghatti…
$1,588
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Waves at the Waterfront District is an impressive architectural masterpiece, exuding a sense…
$35,396
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Azizi Riviera 48 blends French Mediterranean and modern design, featuring 69 mid-rise buildi…
$14,974
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Binghatti Amber at JVC is an elegant 23-storey residential tower in the heart of Dubai's sou…
$23,687
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 24/41
Luxury apartment in the premium complex Binghatti ONYX! Kitchen set, household appliances, s…
$1,815
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Creek Vistas Grande at Sobha Hartland is a newly launched high-rise development by Sobha Gro…
$42,200
per month
3 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/18
AVAILABLE ONLY MONTHLY!2+1 apartments in the Socio residential complex in the multifunctiona…
$3,176
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The Blue Star Building is a prominent commercial building in Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE. It is…
$17,154
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Experience luxury living in this stylish 1-bedroom residence at the iconic DAMAC Towers by P…
$39,480
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Move into this stylish fully furnished studio in Elsee III by Pantheon, JVC. Offering modern…
$16,064
per month
