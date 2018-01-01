Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.
Family apartments in the new Vita Grande complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area!
Each residence is carefully designed to provide a first-class standard of living, with designer interior decoration, an abundance of amenities.
Modern amenities on the territory include: a gym, a swimming pool, a children's play area, an open cinema, an open living room and rooftop lounge areas.
Location:
- Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ) – 10 minutes / 3.5 km.
- Shopping center Al Khail Avenue – 15 minutes / 6 km.
- Dubai Marina – 20 minutes / 14 km.
- Mall of the Emirates – 20 minutes / 17 km.
- Dubai Sports City – 15 minutes / 7 km.
Payment Plan:
5% - booking
45% - under construction
10% - when transferring an object
40% - after the completion of the facility
Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!