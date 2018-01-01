  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.

Family apartments in the new Vita Grande complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area!

Each residence is carefully designed to provide a first-class standard of living, with designer interior decoration, an abundance of amenities.

Modern amenities on the territory include: a gym, a swimming pool, a children's play area, an open cinema, an open living room and rooftop lounge areas.

Location:
- Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ) – 10 minutes / 3.5 km.
- Shopping center Al Khail Avenue – 15 minutes / 6 km.
- Dubai Marina – 20 minutes / 14 km.
- Mall of the Emirates – 20 minutes / 17 km.
- Dubai Sports City – 15 minutes / 7 km.

Payment Plan:
5% - booking
45% - under construction
10% - when transferring an object
40% - after the completion of the facility

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
20
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
