New residence Amber with a swimming pool near all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas
Key Highlights;
Sleek designs & contemporary facades
Modern & grand interiors with finest decor
Prestigious freehold community in Jumeirah District
Access to five-star dining, hospitality, leisure & activities experience
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 796 Sqft
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & park area
Restaurant & Cafe
Barbeque area
Jogging, Cycling & Running track
School & Institute
Water activities
Yoga & Meditation
Shopping & Supermarket
Spa & Sauna room
Fitness centre
Trillionaire Residences at Business Bay is the epitome of a luxurious and stylish residential development meticulously created by Binghatti Developers. It is a futuristic and incredible building with an exquisite glass façade. Residents will enjoy mesmerising views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper.
Facilities and equipment in the house
More details: large leisure pool, children's pool and playground, gourmet restaurants, gym, supermarket, barbecue areas; fitness centre, parks and jogging paths.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, in the Business Bay district. There are popular tourist attractions, hotels, shops, restaurants, yacht clubs in this area.
The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, airport, can be reached in 10-20 minutes.