New residence Amber with a swimming pool near all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a gym, sports grounds, shops, a covered parking.

Completion - October, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Sea - 6.5 km
  • City center - 17.5 km
  • Metro station - 6 km
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Jomana | Meraas
Apartment building 1BR | Jomana | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
from
€754,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas Key Highlights; Sleek designs & contemporary facades Modern & grand interiors with finest decor Prestigious freehold community in Jumeirah District Access to five-star dining, hospitality, leisure & activities experience Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 796 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque area Jogging, Cycling & Running track School & Institute Water activities Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€229,452
Agency: TRANIO
Trillionaire Residences at Business Bay is the epitome of a luxurious and stylish residential development meticulously created by Binghatti Developers. It is a futuristic and incredible building with an exquisite glass façade. Residents will enjoy mesmerising views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: large leisure pool, children's pool and playground, gourmet restaurants, gym, supermarket, barbecue areas; fitness centre, parks and jogging paths. Location and nearby infrastructure Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, in the Business Bay district. There are popular tourist attractions, hotels, shops, restaurants, yacht clubs in this area. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, airport, can be reached in 10-20 minutes.
