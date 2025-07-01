  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

Residential complex MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$145,000
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32726
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

MetroPoint is a new project from Forum, created for those who value convenience, accessibility, and a modern lifestyle.

 

Located in the business center of Jebel Ali, the complex combines thoughtful layouts, shared spaces, and a lifestyle built on connections between people, places, and meaning.

 

MetroPoint is aimed at both progressive residents and investors, embodying a new rhythm of urban life — dynamic, functional, and forward-looking — in one of Dubai's most promising growth areas.

 

Payment plan: 50/50

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$704,996
Residential complex A99
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,170
Residential complex 25H Heimat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,740
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,698
Residential complex New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$218,378
You are viewing
Residential complex MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$145,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$132,386
Tavora Residences is a modern project, the real embodiment of comfort, style and prospective investment. The complex is a low-rise building. High building standards ensure durability and comfort, and the strategic location and unique layouts will open massive opportunities for rental income.…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Show all Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$329,315
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
Area 33–67 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Azizi Farhad — is an elite residential building located in Dubai Healthcare City. Azizi Developments' main residential project has 634 unique luxury apartments that boast of quality ameni…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
650,411
Apartment
33.0
329,315
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$283,160
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications