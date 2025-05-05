Residential complex New Arista One Residence with a pool and a park close to a metro station, the airport and La Mer Beach, Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden city), Dubai

Arista One is a residential complex, located in the prestigious area of Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden City), just a few minutes from the main highway of Dubai -Sheikh Zayed Road. It's the unique place for life in the heart of megapolis, where stylish architecture and premium comfort mutually complement. The project offers modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Every detail in Arista One is thought out for your maximum convenience. A spacious lobby with elegant finishing, creating the atmosphere of coziness and status from the first steps, will meet you. There is a modern roof-top gym for active lifestyle - outdoor workouts against the background of the urban landscape inspire and energize. Nearby, there is a swimming pool with sun loungers, where you can relax after a busy day. The park will be especially attractive for families with children and those, who like activities. The complex also offers a spacious kids' playground. Basketball and tennis courts will be available for those, who like activities all year round. It's a place, where you can enjoy quality time with your loved ones, staying in the heart of urban life.

Arista One is the ideal solution for both private residence and real estate investment with high growth and demand potential. Prestige, accessibility and perfect comfort are combined here.

Amenities:

park

roof-top gym

swimming pool

basketball court

tennis court

Completion - June, 2025.

Payment plan: 20/80

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped

Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes

Metro station - 7 minutes

Dubai Mall - 12 minutes

La Mer Beach - 10 minutes

School - 9 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure