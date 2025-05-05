  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Arista One Residence with a pool and a park close to a metro station, the airport and La Mer Beach, Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden city), Dubai

Residential complex New Arista One Residence with a pool and a park close to a metro station, the airport and La Mer Beach, Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden city), Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Media Media
ID: 25721
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2446659
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

Arista One is a residential complex, located in the prestigious area of Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden City), just a few minutes from the main highway of Dubai -Sheikh Zayed Road. It's the unique place for life in the heart of megapolis, where stylish architecture and premium comfort mutually complement. The project offers modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Every detail in Arista One is thought out for your maximum convenience. A spacious lobby with elegant finishing, creating the atmosphere of coziness and status from the first steps, will meet you. There is a modern roof-top gym for active lifestyle - outdoor workouts against the background of the urban landscape inspire and energize. Nearby, there is a swimming pool with sun loungers, where you can relax after a busy day. The park will be especially attractive for families with children and those, who like activities. The complex also offers a spacious kids' playground. Basketball and tennis courts will be available for those, who like activities all year round. It's a place, where you can enjoy quality time with your loved ones, staying in the heart of urban life.

Arista One is the ideal solution for both private residence and real estate investment with high growth and demand potential. Prestige, accessibility and perfect comfort are combined here.

Amenities:

  • park
  • roof-top gym
  • swimming pool
  • basketball court
  • tennis court

Completion - June, 2025.

Payment plan: 20/80

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Metro station - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
  • La Mer Beach - 10 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

