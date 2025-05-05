  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence Cove Boulevard with a swimming pool, a business lounge and a conference room, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Media Media
ID: 25141
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2427622
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Cove Boulevard - the unique architectural masterpiece, which will change view of Dubai urban life. It is not just a residential complex, but the real concept of life, where premium residences are combined with prestigious office spaces, creating the ideal conditions for work, recreation and personal development. This project will become the ideal choice for both successful businessmen, and investors, aiming for sustainable yield, as well as for those, who dream of living in a dynamic area with well-developed infrastructure.

The building is designed with consideration to the highest standards - 2 underground levels, a spacious basement floor, 4 parking levels, and 30 residential and office storeys. The first 14 floors are for commercial office spaces, and exclusive residences are from 15th floor.

Fully furnished and equipped apartments include spacious flats with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic views of Dubai urban landscapes. Finishing is made using premium materials. "Smart Home" system is installed.

Residents of Cove Boulevard can enjoy premium amenities. There is an infinity pool on the roof of the building. A modern fitness center, yoga and meditation areas, a jacuzzi in the zen garden, barbecue areas, as well as an exclusive club lounge - everything is created for the highest comfort. There is a kids' playground, walking areas and a roof-top garden. The spacious parking and around-the-clock concierge service ensure additional convenience for residents.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool and roof-top garden
  • fully equipped gym
  • kids' playground
  • club room
  • barbecue area
  • zen garden with a jacuzzi
  • outdoor yoga
  • spacious parking
  • walking path
  • courtyard
  • business lounge
  • conference rooms

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 60/40, 70/30.

Features of the flats

Fully Furnished & Fitted

Advantages

Cove Boulevard is the ideal option for investors, due to the convenient payment plan for 6 years, including payments after the project completion. The long construction cycle of the high-rise tower (about 3 years) allows to plan investments in a flexible way, and rather small amount of residential units coupled with office spaces makes the project attractive in terms of liquidity and high demand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Dubailand, ensuring its residents quick access to all key areas of the city. Academic City, Zayed University, as well as easy access to Dubai-Al Ain Road, connecting the complex with the main highways of Dubai, are nearby. It makes the project attractive for both private living, and investment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

