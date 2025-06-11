Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Mina Al arab
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Studios for Sale in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$140,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$145,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go