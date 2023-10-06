UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Land
Dubai
Lands for sale in Dubai, UAE
36 properties total found
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1 263 m²
€6,81M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
929 m²
€488,644
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€552,920
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Corner site in Dubai Science Park with the best views of G + 19 Dubai Science Park - G +…
€5,46M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Welcome to the islands of Dubai, a place full of opportunities. The Dubai Islands, which eme…
€4,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Located between Business Bay and Jumeirah, Al-Wasl is a thriving area with amazing villas in…
€3,83M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai Production City, UAE
Location: Dubai manufacturing area IMPZ Prestigious location Resolution: Residential G …
€3,09M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Fam Properties is pleased to present this large site in the most prestigious and promising l…
€3,06M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Fam Properties is pleased to offer land on Al Mamzar Beach Plots, where you can experience t…
€2,96M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex G + P + 9 in an excellent location, ready for construction Location: MA…
€2,14M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
fam properties happily offers this huge plot for sale in Majan. Majan is a modern, diver…
€2,37M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
fam Properties offers this premium residential area in the First Area - MBR City (Mohammad B…
€2,09M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Residential Property G + 9 Premium location Location: MAJAN G + P + 8 Resolution: …
€1,89M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai Production City, UAE
Location: Dubai Industrial Zone IMPZ Resolution: Housing plot with 11 floors Land area:…
€1,84M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Fam Properties are pleased to offer this site with readiness for construction, located in Th…
€1,51M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
FAM Properties is pleased to offer for sale a huge land area of 15,000 square feet (1393.55 …
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Main features: Housing site G + 4 Angular section Near the park Land area: 11,749.99 …
€970,292
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Saih Shuaib 1 расположен к востоку от Jebel Ali, недалеко от парка и курорта Дубай и междуна…
€459,612
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Добро пожаловать на особенную возможность стать обладателем престижного участка недвижимости…
€398,331
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Добро пожаловать в Mulberry Cluster в Damac Hills 2 Mulberry - роскошное и спокойное сообщес…
€173,631
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
1/2
PLOT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A VILLA Sobha Estates is a closed complex consisting of 3 clus…
€4,58M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
7
For sale development project with a plot for construction in Dubai The project includes: Pe…
€7,29M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
1/15
For the construction of the hotel, or resident complex (G+9) floors. It is possible to obtai…
€43,95M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
1/35
For sale development project with a plot for construction in Dubai Dubai Islands G+2P+8 Plo…
€3,23M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
1/35
For sale development project with a plot for construction in Dubai The project includes: Pe…
€2,48M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
1/35
Land plot for sale in JVC area 2000sq.m, permission was obtained for the construction of th…
€3,72M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1
1/35
For sale development project with a plot for construction in Dubai Excellent location 10 mi…
€2,38M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
185 m²
Elite Estates Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer in the market this ready to build lan…
€162,636
1
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
1 575 m²
Elite Estates Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer in the market this huge plot located …
€700,367
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
Arjan community is mostly composed of apartment buildings that fall into the category of low…
€2,72M
Recommend
