Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dibba
  4. Residential

Residential properties for Sale in Dibba, UAE

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Security, with private pool in Dibba, UAE
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Security, with private pool
Dibba, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 12 302 m²
Farm Villa is located within the Calm Zone (Wadi Sena) Dibba in Fujairah, UAE. This project …
$5,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes