Beachfront Apartments in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 488 m²
Floor 46/46
Ultra-modern apartment overlooking the Dubai skyline with a private pool! The apartments are…
$10,03M
5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE We o…
$17,16M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 38
Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and o…
$542,966
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 23
Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Kh…
$559,540
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 648 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$8,49M
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 116
Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences — luxury high-rise residence by Binghatti with a swimmi…
$2,22M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 25
Mama Shelter Residences — furnished full-service apartments by Khamas Group in Business Bay,…
$365,669
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 72
Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at th…
$611,031
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 736 m²
Floor 6/27
Here comes the first of its kind Dorchester Collection by Omniyat, that offers limited editi…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 30
New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools and panoramic views Vela Vie…
$6,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Floor 46/46
Ultra-modern apartment overlooking the Dubai skyline with a private pool! The apartments are…
$5,32M
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 30
VELA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury waterfront residence by Omniyat with a beach and a …
$8,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 60
New high-rise residence Volta with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to Dubai Mall,…
$669,292
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 75
SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai Thi…
$1,94M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 095 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$47,65M
