Townhouses with garage for sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittings a…
$518,727
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
$454,293
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the serene and fast-developing Khalifa City, this Italian-inspired townhouse comm…
$1,20M
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
$986,950
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
$531,695
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
$933,708
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
$454,293
