Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

;
сommercial properties
12
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 56 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Office 56 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/17
The 56 m2 office in Radiant Bridges is a compact business solution on Al Reem Island.The 56m…
$343,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go