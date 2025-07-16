Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garden

Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
5
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS! JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BR…
$571,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go