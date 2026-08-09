Condos for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

;
Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
Seaview apartment in a beachfront residential complex (Bang Rak) A comfortable one bedroo…
$99,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go