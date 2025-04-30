Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
118
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Serene Condominium - Your Perfect Retreat in Talang, Phuket! ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroo…
$165,489
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ? Furniture Package ?‍? Fully Equipped Kitchen ?‍♂️ On-Site Com…
$231,719
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of contemporary living at Botanica Hythe Condominium, nestled in the he…
$300,346
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Beautiful Studio in Layan, Thailand ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ?‍♂️ Large Swimming Pool…
$174,776
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
Indulge in the epitome of sophistication and luxury at this architectural masterpiece that t…
$103,325
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury in the Heart of Phuket's Beauty Nestled on a gentle slope with b…
$137,514
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
?✨ Discover Luxury Living in the Tranquil Layan District! ✨? Indulge in the panoramic bea…
$139,715
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Luxury Studio Apartment Near Bang Tao Beach! Discover the epitome of luxury living in t…
$119,444
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$138,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stylish studio, nestled in the heart of the vibrant Bang Tao district, offers an entici…
$134,600
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elevate Your Lifestyle in Phuket's Finest Condominium Indulge in the pinnacle of luxury l…
$105,371
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living and tropical serenity in Phuket. Comprising…
$154,832
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
Leave a request

Properties features in Si Sunthon, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go