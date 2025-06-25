Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Condos for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

8 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$230,453
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$280,432
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$219,720
Condo in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$432,601
Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$503,043
Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$165,737
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$308,912
