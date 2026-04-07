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Houses for monthly rent in Sattahip, Thailand

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14 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sattahip, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sattahip, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sattahip Pool Villa for Rent 3 Bedroom Pet Friendly House This pool villa for rent in Sattah…
$859
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent Na Jomtien This spacious pool villa is located in Na Jomtien, …
$2,300
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Na Jomtien Pool Villa for Rent 4 Bedroom Near Beach This spacious pool villa in Na Jomtien P…
$2,607
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Beachfront Pool Villa for Rent in Na Jomtien This exclusive beachfront pool villa offers a r…
$2,620
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 Bedrooms Beachfront House in Na Jomtien for Rent – Experience the epitome of coastal luxur…
$7,707
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House for Rent in Jomtien – This spacious 3-storey house offers 4 bedrooms and 4 …
$1,850
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Mövenpick White Sand Beach Pattaya, Na JomtienBeachfront condominium for rent This exception…
$1,788
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – 2-Storey Private ResidenceModern Pool Villa · Walking…
$4,624
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Private Pool Villa for Rent Near the Beach in Jomtien, Pattaya This private pool villa is lo…
$6,165
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa with Sea View for Rent – Jomtien Beach This fully furnished sea-view pool villa …
$3,391
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
2-Story Detached House for Rent, Bang Saray, Sattahip This modern 2-story detached house is …
$1,079
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
7 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
7 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Ultra-Luxury Newly Completed Villa for Rent in Na Jomtien This rare, newly completed ultra-…
$9,248
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished home features 3 …
$3,699
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pool villa is located in the peaceful and secure Baan Balina 1 es…
$2,004
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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