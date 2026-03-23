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Houses for sale in Sattahip, Thailand

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67 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
🔥 URGENT SALE — BELOW MARKET! 🔥 Brand new modern villa with full decoration — save 3,000,00…
$367,514
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Sale in Bangsaray - This stunning 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom pool villa sits on a …
$427,388
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4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury House for Sale in Bang Saray Discover a rare opportunity to own a beautifully designe…
$727,799
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AuraAura
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
New Pool Villa Near Bang Saray Beach &  Mountain Views Discover this brand-new pool villa lo…
$275,635
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3 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Minimalist 3-Bedroom Smart Home for Sale – U-Tapao, Sattahip (EEC Zone) This beautifu…
$114,590
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3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Sale in Bangsaray - Discover luxury living with this beautifully d…
$709,217
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House for Sale in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished home features 3 …
$836,195
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5 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Family Residence in Bang Saray Discover the perfect balance of luxury, space, and fun…
$244,664
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8 bedroom House in Bang Sare, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Exquisite 3-Storey Luxury Residence for Sale in Bang Saray OverviewStep into a world of eleg…
$619,404
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2 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
House for Sale – Na jomtien, Sattahip Discover a charming single-story house located in the …
$123,571
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5 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 Bedrooms Beachfront House in Na Jomtien for Sale – Experience the epitome of coastal luxur…
$929,105
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3 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Beachfront Pool Villa for Sale in Na Jomtien This exclusive beachfront pool villa offers a r…
$727,799
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in Na Jomtien This luxury pool villa is located in Na J…
$674,531
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4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Beachfront House for Sale in Na Jomtien. Offering 772 Sqm of land plo…
$1,22M
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa 4 Bedrooms for Sale in Jomtien Luxury pool villa for sale in Jomtien, Patt…
$1,15M
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom House for Sale in Na Jomtien Pattaya Located in Na Jomtien Pattaya, this 4 bedroom…
$294,217
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6 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious Private Villa with Swimming Pool for Sale – Bang Saray, Sattahip Available for sale…
$1,36M
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3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Beachfront Pool Villa for Sale – Bang Saray A rare opportunity to own a true beachfro…
$774,254
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5 bedroom house in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale in Bang Saray Indulge in the ultimate coastal lifestyle with this…
$238,470
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2 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Mövenpick White Sand Beach Pattaya, Na Jomtien This exceptional beachfront residence is loca…
$603,919
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa for Sale  4 Bedrooms in Huay Yai This spacious Pool Villa sits in a calm part of …
$427,388
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5 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Two Private Pool Villas for Sale for Sale in Bang Saray  This exceptional property offers a …
$557,463
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Thai-Balinese Style For Sale in Na Jomtien Discover an exquisite blend of elegance, c…
$294,217
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa  3 Bedrooms for Sale in Huay Yai Discover the perfect combination of luxury, priv…
$247,452
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4 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedroom Pool View Villa for sale in Bang Saray This pool view villa for sale is located in…
$370,094
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4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa for Sale in Bang Saray near Sukhumvit Road – 3 Minutes to Beach This pool villa f…
$216,482
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Sale in View Talay Marina. Available in Thai Company N…
$833,098
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6 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 6-Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale This expansive pool villa estate offers serene privac…
$1,39M
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4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive pool villa in Bang Saray offers luxurious living on a grand scale. Boasting …
$368,545
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3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern loft house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for sale in Bangsaray. Situated on a 400 s…
$275,635
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