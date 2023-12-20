Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Samnak Kham, Thailand

1 property total found
3-star hotel for sale, 72 rooms, near the Sadao border checkpoint (Dan Nok), Songkhla Province, Thailand, next to Malaysia. in Samnak Kham, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 72 rooms, near the Sadao border checkpoint (Dan Nok), Songkhla Province, Thailand, next to Malaysia.
Samnak Kham, Thailand
Rooms 72
Number of floors 8
€1,80M
