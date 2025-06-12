Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Sakhu, Thailand

2 properties total found
Revenue house in Sakhu, Thailand
Revenue house
Sakhu, Thailand
New 1st line condo hotel with hotel management New complex on 1 line with hotel managemen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 320 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 320 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
NAY6153 This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master ho…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go