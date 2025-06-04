Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Saen
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bang Saen, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bang Saen, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bang Saen, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the best of Bang Saen living in this stunning 2-storey ,Luxury Pool Villa ready t…
$305,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go