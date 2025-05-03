Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rayong Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Rayong Province, Thailand

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
Discover the ultimate beachside retreat at Mantra Condominium, Mae Phim Beach's latest resid…
$35,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/7
A well-maintained complex featuring expansive gardens, a pool area, parking facilities, and …
$143,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/8
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s newest project, specifically designed to provide the …
$58,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/10
Welcome to the Oriental Beach Condominium, where luxury meets coastal living at its finest. …
$443,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/7
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s latest condominium project has been designed for holi…
$82,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium requires little introduction; it stands as the premier condominium projec…
$122,655
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$378,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/10
Welcome to the Oriental Beach Condominium, where luxury meets coastal living at its finest.S…
$163,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$203,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo 1 bedroom in Rayong Province, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rayong Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 22/33
AD Hyatt Condominium in Wong Amat is located on Naklua Road, Soi 16, Naklua / Banglamung. Ch…
$136,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Just 400 meters from the sandy beach, it offers an effortless minute’s walk to fully immerse…
$53,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/7
GrandBlue Condominium is located right at the popular Mae Phim Beach road. Offering largest …
$52,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/8
Mantra Condominium, the newest holiday-focused project in Mae Phim Beach, offers everything …
$31,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Grand Beach 1 Condominium enjoys an ideal location on the famous Mae Phim Beach road, right …
$57,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Rayong Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go