Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rayong Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rayong Province, Thailand

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/7
A well-maintained complex featuring expansive gardens, a pool area, parking facilities, and …
$143,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/7
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s latest condominium project has been designed for holi…
$82,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium requires little introduction; it stands as the premier condominium projec…
$122,655
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$378,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$203,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Grand Beach 1 Condominium enjoys an ideal location on the famous Mae Phim Beach road, right …
$57,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Rayong Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go