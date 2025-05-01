Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Rawai, Thailand

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$125,117
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$80,224
