Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Rawai, Thailand

сommercial properties
10
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex. in Rawai, Thailand
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
Area 35 m²
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand,…
$147,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go