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Apartments for sale in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
Apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and luxury in this stunning 1-bedroom condominium in…
$71,814
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Tha…
$40,088
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Properties features in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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