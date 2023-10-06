Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
We present to your attention the complex of apartments in the Ravai area with mountain views…
€119,129
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Do you often think about your own apartment on the shores of the warm sea? The dream is easi…
€65,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/8
€101,475
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
€54,907
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 4
€110,938
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
€128,954
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
€99,560
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
€132,747
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€120,676
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/8
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
€130,733
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€66,794
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€192,610
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
€130,376
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 5
€110,979
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
€99,860
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 7
€42,971
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 7
€156,870
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
€123,941
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ban Kata, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ban Kata, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
€114,229
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
€143,818
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
€51,664
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5/8
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
€90,539
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments in an amazing LUXURY class complex on the first line 150 meters from Kamala Beach…
€150,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
€121,568
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Phuket real estate, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment, in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Phuket real estate, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary development …
€179,620
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with Residence and citizenship, with #sea view#villa#вилла в испании#вид на море/океан/залив#дом в испании#appliances#испания#spain in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with Residence and citizenship, with #sea view#villa#вилла в испании#вид на море/океан/залив#дом в испании#appliances#испания#spain
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 8/8
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
€137,944
1 room studio apartment in Patong, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
€145,000
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
⁇ Construction completion date, quarter 4, 2023 ⁇ Op apartment cost 47m and sup2; from 175 t…
€171,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with garden view in Phuket, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with garden view
Phuket, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYAN GREEN PARK APPROACHES FOR FAMILY EXTENSES & mdash; & nbsp; Apartments from 30.3 m2 …
€61,218
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
武 Completion of construction 2nd quarter of 2022 穿Op cost of an apartment of 28.4m & sup2;…
€115,000

