Studios for Sale in Phuket, Thailand
43 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
2/7
We present to your attention the complex of apartments in the Ravai area with mountain views…
€119,129
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
36 m²
2/7
Do you often think about your own apartment on the shores of the warm sea? The dream is easi…
€65,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
27 m²
7/8
€101,475
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
8
€54,907
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
4
€110,938
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
7
€128,954
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
28 m²
2
€99,560
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
38 m²
2/5
€132,747
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€120,676
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
4/8
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
€130,733
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
27 m²
€66,794
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
2
€192,610
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
28 m²
4
€130,376
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
5
€110,979
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
8
€99,860
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
7
€42,971
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
7
€156,870
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
4
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
€123,941
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ban Kata, Thailand
1
1
34 m²
7
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
€114,229
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
5
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
€143,818
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
26 m²
4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
€51,664
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
23 m²
5/8
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
€90,539
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
2/5
Apartments in an amazing LUXURY class complex on the first line 150 meters from Kamala Beach…
€150,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
34 m²
2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
€121,568
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Phuket real estate, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Phuket, Thailand
1
2
60 m²
3/3
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary development …
€179,620
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with Residence and citizenship, with #sea view#villa#вилла в испании#вид на море/океан/залив#дом в испании#appliances#испания#spain
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
3 300 m²
8/8
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
€137,944
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
€145,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
47 m²
⁇ Construction completion date, quarter 4, 2023 ⁇ Op apartment cost 47m and sup2; from 175 t…
€171,000
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with garden view
Phuket, Thailand
1
30 m²
7
LAYAN GREEN PARK APPROACHES FOR FAMILY EXTENSES & mdash; & nbsp; Apartments from 30.3 m2 …
€61,218
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
29 m²
武 Completion of construction 2nd quarter of 2022 穿Op cost of an apartment of 28.4m & sup2;…
€115,000
Recommend
Properties features in Phuket, Thailand
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
