Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Phuket
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Phuket, Thailand

сommercial property
50
hotels
20
investment properties
9
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment, in Patong, Thailand
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€107,382
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
Apartments on the first run by Best Western A new phase of the already built apart hotel …
€84,452
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 1
Investment cottage with sea view Cottages with jacuzzi or pool, stunning sea views and a …
€217,432
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
New 1st line condo hotel with hotel management New complex on 1 line with hotel managemen…
€102,918
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
Apartments on the first line of Mai Khao beach First line of Mai Khao beach! Great sea vi…
€222,316
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 7
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum • End of construction: February 2023…
€105,028
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 5
Apartments at the hotel in the Laguna area A unique offer - a new project that combines a…
€104,106
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 7% per annum Unique project on Karon Beach! The co…
€115,963
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 7
Location of the residential complex on one of the best beaches in Southeast Asia, on Karon B…
€116,593
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartments next to the sea on Kamala Beach, which houses the legendary Cafe del Mar B…
€230,036
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
The complex is being built 10 meters from Kamala Beach. This location is called the Milliona…
€122,265
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 5
Apart-hotel on the first line of Bang Tao beach • Delivery: December 2022 • To the sea: …
€114,141
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir