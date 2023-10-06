UAE
Commercial real estate in Phuket, Thailand
50 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
2
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
€100,691
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
3
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
€117,472
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
2
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€117,472
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
65 m²
1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€446,653
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
57 m²
2
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
€338,217
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
41 m²
2
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
€229,781
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,970
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€127,095
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€126,509
Recommend
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Patong, Thailand
1
1
24 100 m²
8/8
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€107,382
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with rent
Phuket, Thailand
9
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
€1,01M
Recommend
Commercial with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
€544,691
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
4
71 m²
CHA6333: Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay ro…
€136,173
Recommend
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
KTH6811: Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 s…
€2,33M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
€11,67M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
€22,05M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phuket, Thailand
9
38 m²
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now…
€1,02M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
2 060 m²
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
€1,95M
Recommend
Hotel with fridge
Patong, Thailand
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket. Jus…
€908,386
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
9
NAI4714: Small cozy hotel is located in Saiyuan road, Nai Harn. Situated in a prime location…
€868,912
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
4
225 m²
CHA5031: 3 Story Commercial Building is convenient for business in Phuket. It is located in…
€199,720
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
658 m²
NAI5244: A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, etc. Fo…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with rent
Phuket, Thailand
RAW5601: The hotel is located in the south of the island of Phuket at Rawai area. It is a we…
€570,629
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT5740: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
€575,817
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
580 m²
PAT5812: This stylish five-story hotel was built in 2018. It offers wonderful views of the A…
€1,79M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
CHA5845: This boutique hotel is just a 5-minute drive from Dragon Muay Thai Training Camp an…
€1,17M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT5910: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
€1,61M
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2
450 m²
KAR6062: Great investment opportunity to introduce to your clients. This restaurant is in op…
€933,757
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
320 m²
NYG6153: This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master house in…
€830,524
Recommend
