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Condos for short-term rent in Phuket Province, Thailand

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1 property total found
2 bedroom condo in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
🏡 2 с✨ 📅
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