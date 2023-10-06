UAE
Realting.com
Thailand
Land
Phuket Province
Lands for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Clear all
98 properties total found
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A terrific opportunity for developers, right beside an established road 5 minutes to Nai Tho…
€476,223
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Are you looking for a luxurious tropical getaway with stunning beaches and world-class ameni…
€211,708
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
This nicely shaped land is a great investment opportunity to build one or several residences…
€309,344
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
€297,399
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Located on the lower part of Rang Hill, facing north and with possible sea views. This 123 s…
€151,263
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
€2,57M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
CHA6870: The plot of land for sale with panoramic sea views! Plot size: 4-2-54 Rai (7.016 sq…
€285,315
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6871: The plot of land for sale with stunning sea views! Details: 4-2-93.10 Rai (7.472 sq…
€596,567
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
RAW6866: An individual plot of land is a rare find in a quiet residential area of Rawai. The…
€2,46M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Can be subdivided. A very large plot in a good location, close to Laguna and other community…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KAM6851: A beautiful piece of land for sale, on the oceanfront in an elite residential compl…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
€3,11M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kathu, Thailand
Up in the hills and right on the edges of the heart of Kathu. Far enough to have peace and q…
€256,379
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KAM6808: The plot of land with an area of 3 Rai (4.800 sq.m.) with a magnificent sea view! I…
€427,972
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
In a quiet residential area, just round the back of a supermarket and only 900 meters to Cha…
€153,307
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6795: Development land! Total land area - 19 Rai (30, 400 sq.m.) Plot size: 18-3-54.2 Rai…
€7,78M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6796: Plot of land for the construction of a hotel or a complex of villas! Total area - 2…
€2,08M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6797: Plot of land with laundry on site! The laundry is located on two plots of 8 Rai 3 n…
€2,54M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
€269,198
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A 5 minute walk to Tesco Lotus and a 5 minute drive to Bang Tao Beach. This 10 Rai 2 Ngan an…
€2,05M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Not too big, not too small but just right. A good-sized plot in a good location, perfect for…
€184,593
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A small plot of land in Bang Jo, next door to an established luxury estate, a 5 minute walk …
€89,733
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Well priced and in a prime location, right in the heart of Rawai allowing easy access to com…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAT6777: Price for 1 Rai - 53.000.000 Baht. The plot of land for sale! Ideal for the constru…
€1,37M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
€730,679
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
An ideal plot size and location for those who are looking for a big plot of land to build th…
€517,794
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic, gently sloping land with amazing views over the Andaman Sea, just minutes away fro…
€897,325
Recommend
