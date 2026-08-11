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Residential properties for sale in Phra Kaeo Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand

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Phra Kaeo
3
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of villas with swimming pools close to a golf club, Phuket, Thailand The comple…
$376,173
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket,…
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by gr…
$797,725
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Properties features in Phra Kaeo Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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