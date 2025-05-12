Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Phet Pha-ngan, Thailand

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 678 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious villa overlooking the azure waters of the Indian Ocean!Perfect for both permanen…
$681,498
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on Koh Phangan! This is an ideal choice for …
$180,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa on Koh Phangan with high income potential!I…
$1,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on Koh Phangan! This is an ideal choice for …
$210,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 598 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious villa overlooking the azure waters of the Indian Ocean!Perfect for both permanen…
$711,141
Villa 5 bedrooms in Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa on Koh Phangan with high income potential!I…
$3,10M
3 bedroom house in Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 700 m²
An exquisite villa in the residential complex LEELA SKY, located in the new area of ​​Haad Y…
$1,32M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on Koh Phangan! This is an ideal choice for …
$180,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Maduea Wan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Maduea Wan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on Koh Phangan! This is an ideal choice for …
$300,000
1 bedroom apartment in Baan Chaloklum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Baan Chaloklum, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Unique apartments on the colorful island of Phangan!An attractive investment property! Incom…
$94,858
Properties features in Phet Pha-ngan, Thailand

