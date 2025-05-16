Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Pak Nam Subdistrict, Thailand

Samut Prakan
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
1 bedroom apartment in Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 30/12
Experience the best of Bangkok living in this stunning apartment in Samut Prakan, just a sho…
$93,695
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 12/30
Modern residential complex in Pattaya, where there is everything for a comfortable life: fro…
$116,894
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,05M
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/8
To the sea: 750 m, Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex is located b…
$457,548
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who value luxury and n…
$565,207
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
NAI5841: Good house with 3 big bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with a swimming pool. Located on a …
$232,517
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is pe…
$2,28M
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 37 sq.m. in building G on the 1 floor. Unit number MBG113The most anticipate…
$177,976
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience modern living at its finest with our 3 bedroom solar powered villas in Phuket. Ch…
$820,446
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas that will provide high rental income and com…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those eager to experien…
$576,867
Villa 8 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Area 515 m²
RAW2606: The villa was completed in Jan 2013. Our stunning new villa accommodates 10 people …
$683,873
