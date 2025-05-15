Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pak Nam Subdistrict, Thailand

1 bedroom apartment in Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 30/12
Experience the best of Bangkok living in this stunning apartment in Samut Prakan, just a sho…
$93,259
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 19
Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand The …
$186,593
1 bedroom apartment in Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/30
A unique opportunity to invest in a promising project in Bangkok!THE TRUST ERAWAN is a luxur…
$53,131
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
