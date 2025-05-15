Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pak Nam Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Pak Nam Subdistrict, Thailand

2 bedroom apartment in Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 19
Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand The …
$186,593
