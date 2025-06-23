Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nonthaburi Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand

Bang Khun Kong Subdistrict
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale cozy 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 37 sq.m. The apartment is in a g…
$157,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale luxury 3-room apartment with designer repair area of 206 sq.m. The apartment is in …
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
Spacious 1 room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 79 sq.m. The apartment is in…
$500,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale luxury 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 64 sq.m. The apartment is in a…
$254,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 room apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale chic 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 108 sq.m. The apartment is in a …
$828,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go