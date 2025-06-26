Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand

Bang Khun Kong Subdistrict
8
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale with designer repair area of 186 sq.m. The apartment is …
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale chic 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 85 square meters. The apartment …
$566,033
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 57 square meters is for sale. The apa…
$370,585
