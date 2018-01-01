  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand

Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€390,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The condo hotel offers a wide range of resort amenities exclusively for hotel guests. Amenities include front desk and lobby, ballroom, sauna and spa, kids club, fitness, luxury swimming pool, restaurant, concierge service.

Advantages

Guaranteed income 8% per year.

Fully furnished according to the standard of 5-star hotels.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is conveniently located just a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport on the shores of an 800-meter lagoon, adjacent to the beach. The lagoon is surrounded by hills covered with lush forests, which are protected by the southernmost national park in Phuket.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
€194,989
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€102,910
Apart - hotel Patong Bay Hill
Patong, Thailand
from
€113,356
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€130,338
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€40,795
You are viewing
Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€390,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,863
Agency: TRANIO
We offer Balinese-style villas with swimming pools, terraces, gardens, and garages. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to an international school, Layan Beach, a golf course, a beach club, a market, an airport.
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€5,77M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains, near spa salons, a shopping mall, restaurants and entertainment.
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,17M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls. Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m². Features of the flats Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry, storage, bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets. Some houses have a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen appliances Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute drive from Laguna Phuket, and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools, 1 minute from a cafe and a spa center, 9 minutes from a shopping mall.
Realting.com
Go