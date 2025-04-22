  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with a hotel and a spa center close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with a hotel and a spa center close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$118,843
14/04/2025
$118,109
13/04/2025
$118,178
12/04/2025
$117,574
11/04/2025
$118,761
10/04/2025
$116,921
09/04/2025
$118,453
08/04/2025
$118,174
06/04/2025
$112,868
05/04/2025
$111,840
04/04/2025
$113,333
03/04/2025
$114,590
02/04/2025
$114,350
01/04/2025
$114,090
30/03/2025
$113,742
29/03/2025
$114,590
28/03/2025
$115,009
27/03/2025
$114,606
26/03/2025
$114,534
25/03/2025
$114,142
24/03/2025
$113,752
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25295
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440401
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The complex includes a hotel and 2 residential buildings with 322 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Features:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • gym
  • spa center
  • restaurant
  • bar
  • ball room
  • library

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Laguna Golf Course - 1 km
  • Boat Avenue shopping mall - 1 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 2 km
  • Layan Beach - 2 km
  • Blue Tree Water park - 3.5 km
  • Beach club - 4 km
  • International school - 10 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 16 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$150,852
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$265,754
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$112,000
Residential complex Serene Condo Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$130,159
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$77,800
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with a hotel and a spa center close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$118,843
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$1,11M
The residence features a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city, a jacuzzi and a kids; zone, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, a parking, a gym, a library, a games room, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,18M
We offer a luxury villa near the beach. Features: swimming pool sea view 2 garages barbecue area Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is conveniently located near the beach, providing the perfect getaway for those …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$130,769
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A large development on Karon Hill, only 800 meters from Karon Beach, this complex of sea view condominiums has been conceptualized to resemble a 5-star hotel in Phuket. Located within comfortable reach of amenities and attractions, the valuable sea view property is set to be completed by Jun…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications