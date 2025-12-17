Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Samui
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses in Ko Samui, Thailand

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Floor 2/4
A unique investment opportunity on Koh Samui - stylish apartments with stunning sea and suns…
$471,950
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ko Samui, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go