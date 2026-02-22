Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Nestled within the prestigious Royal Phuket Marina, this newly renovated and elegantly furni…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go