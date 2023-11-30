Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict

Residential properties for sale in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand

apartments
5
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€118,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€80,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€99,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€95,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€173,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir