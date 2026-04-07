Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khet Udomsak
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Khet Udomsak, Thailand

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Sattahip, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Sattahip, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
House 2 Bedroom for Sale in Bon Kai Sattahip This detached house sits on 59 sq.wah of land i…
$74,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Khet Udomsak, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go