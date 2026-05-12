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Restaurants for sale in Karon, Thailand

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Sunlique Rooftop Restaurant | Phuket in Karon, Thailand
Sunlique Rooftop Restaurant | Phuket
Karon, Thailand
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Sunlique is a rooftop restaurant in Phuket with stunning panoramic views, high cuisine, and …
$468,750
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