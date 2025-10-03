Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Huai Yai
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Huai Yai, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent, fully furnished one-story villa with 2 bedrooms and a spacious living room wi…
$79,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Huai Yai, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go