Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Huai Yai
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Houses for monthly rent in Huai Yai, Thailand

;
House Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Nong Prue, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent Thung Klom–Tan Man Experience elevated luxury living with this ex…
$4,624
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Modern 4-Bedroom Detached House for Rent – East Pattaya, Tungklom-Talman Area Now available …
$2,147
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
7 bedroom house in mab fakthxng, Thailand
7 bedroom house
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
7 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Huay Yai for Rent - This spacious 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom pool villa …
$2,928
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury House for rent near Jomtien Pattaya Located in the Jomtien Pattaya area, this luxury …
$1,541
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
7 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
7 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
7-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Thappraya, Pattaya Located in the prestigious Thappraya area…
$3,083
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – Huay Yai, Pattaya This elegant 2-storey pool villa in Huay Yai …
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya. Sitting on 308 Sqm of land pl…
$1,387
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa 3 Bedroom for Rent in Huai Yai Pattaya This modern Nordic-style pool villa in Hua…
$2,158
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Thai-Modern Style Pool Villa for Rent – Huay Yai, Pattaya This beautiful Thai-modern style p…
$3,699
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa in Jomtien 4 Bedrooms for Rent - an exclusive opportunity available solely for bu…
$3,699
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien – This spacious 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom pool villa o…
$4,007
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Pool Villa in Huay Yai 6 Beds for Rent - This 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom pool villa in Huay Yai i…
$4,600
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Modern Luxury Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya Discover the perfect balance of modern des…
$3,083
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern House for Rent 3-Bedroom Nong Mai Kaen Discover comfortable living in this elegant 3-…
$1,079
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Huay Yai, sitting on 764 Sqm of land plot siz…
$3,083
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Pool View Villa for Rent on Thappraya Road, Pattaya This pool view villa is locate…
$2,435
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom House for Rent in East Pattaya – This 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom House offer 360 Sqm of …
$1,541
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Residence for Rent – Thung Klom Talman Experience comfort and convenience in thi…
$1,850
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien - Nestled in a peaceful area of Jomtien, this char…
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Chak Nok, East Pattaya Available for rent now, this m…
$2,466
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool View Villa 3 Bedroom for rent East Pattaya This pool view villa for rent is located in …
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Chak Nok, East Pattaya Available for rent now, this …
$2,466
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
House 5 Bedroom for Rent in Thung Klom Tanman East Pattaya This spacious detached house offe…
$2,312
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Resort Style Pool View Villa for Rent Huai Yai Pattaya This resort style Pool View Villa is …
$3,083
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien Discover the perfect blend of modern comfort and tropi…
$2,774
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Residence for Rent Bedrooms 3 in Toongklom Talman Property Details Type: Si…
$1,850
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool Villa for Rent Elegant 3-Bedroom in Huay Yai Discover a refined living experience in th…
$1,079
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool View Villa for rent in East Pattaya near Siam Country Club This elegant pool view villa…
$2,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – Jomtien Pattaya  Discover the height of luxury living with this…
$2,466
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Private Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya This private pool villa offers a cozy …
$1,387
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Huai Yai, Thailand

with Swimming pool
Realting.com
Go